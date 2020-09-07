Man Utd transfer news: Three more signings wanted, seven-man shortlist touted

Man Utd are reportedly still planning more signings this summer with up to seven players being linked with a move to join Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

The Red Devils will be looking to build on their top-four finish in the Premier League last season, and strengthening the squad will undoubtedly help them do that.

Donny van de Beek was the latest new recruit to arrive at Old Trafford last week, but perhaps more is still needed in order for them to bridge the gap and compete at the top level.

According to The Sun, they are still planning on at least three new signings, with Jadon Sancho still said to be their priority target.

However, a string of other names are included in the report, with David Brooks, Douglas Costa, Sergio Reguilon, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Joshua King and Nikola Milenkovic all being touted as possible options that United might consider in the coming weeks.

After falling short in the FA Cup and Europa League, coupled with the gap that still exists between them and the likes of Liverpool and Man City, there is still more work to do off the pitch for Man Utd in order to give Solskjaer the tools he needs to take them to the next level.

That said, they’ll want to bring in the right players to improve the squad, and so time will tell which, if any, of the names noted above arrive in this transfer window to help them continue to move in the right direction.

Sancho would naturally be the high-profile addition, but the likes of Reguilon and Milenkovic would certainly add quality to the squad and help Man Utd become increasingly more competitive.