Arsenal head in the 2020/21 Premier League season on the crest of a wave having won the FA Cup and Community Shield.

Moreover, things appear to be starting to come together for Mikel Arteta as the Gunners resemble a much more compact and cohesive unit, able to thwart even the most celebrated of attacking sides.

Liverpool and Arteta’s old club, Manchester City, both succumbed to the Spaniard’s tactical masterclasses, and the immediate future looks bright for the north Londoners under his tutelage.

He has shown a steely side to his character too, winning plaudits as well as respect, though he seems to be ready to go back on one of his previous decisions for the benefit of the club.

Back in March, Mesut Ozil played his last league game for the Gunners, and their highest earner looked to be on the move.

However, the Evening Standard, cited by the Daily Star, say that the German will see out the final year of his contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Ozil did play in a friendly against Aston Villa at the weekend, and still has the necessary attributes to be a key player for Arteta if he’s given the chance.