In a sign of just how prevalent the coronavirus pandemic still is, Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe is the latest to test positive for Covid-19.

BBC Sport report that the Frenchman was tested on Monday morning, and once UEFA had returned a positive test, the player was sent straight home and will play no part in Les Bleus’ Nations League game against Croatia on Tuesday.

Mbappe had scored the only goal of the game on Saturday as France beat Sweden in their Nations League opener, having tested negative for the virus both before and after the match.

“His Covid-19 test carried out by UEFA on Monday morning revealed a positive result, he was separated from the squad after receiving the results at the end of training and returned home in the evening,” the France Football Federation confirmed, cited by BBC Sport.

“Mbappe was tested before joining up with the squad. The result was negative, like that of a test taken on Wednesday at UEFA’s request for the Sweden game.”

His absence and subsequent quarantine now throws PSG’s first Ligue 1 fixture of the new campaign into doubt.

The league has already begun, but the champions have been allowed a grace period in order to recover from their Champions League exertions.

BBC Sport also note that the league’s position on the pandemic is that matches will be postponed if three or more positive cases of Covid-19 per team are detected.