Phil Foden posts statement after coronavirus quarantine breach during England trip

Man City and England ace Phil Foden has issued a statement to apologise for his actions after leaving camp for breaching coronavirus quarantine guidelines.

Both Foden and Man Utd star Mason Greenwood made the headlines on Monday after it was reported that they breached protocol during the trip to Iceland over the weekend.

Reports have suggested that they met two girls in a separate part of the hotel away from the rest of the squad but have since been fined by Icelandic police, while boss Gareth Southgate has confirmed that they will not join their teammates in Denmark and so will likely be sent home.

Given the severity of the current situation with regards to the virus and the dangers involved, it’s naturally going to be a breach that is taken very seriously and so it remains to be seen if further action is taken as the pair not only put themselves at risk, but also those within the bubble in the England camp too.

For his part though, Foden has issued the statement below to apologise for his actions, as he must now deal with the fallout with a video seemingly circulating on social media of a conversation between the four individuals at the heart of the story.