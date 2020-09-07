Menu

Photo: David Beckham models Man United’s new third shirt before its official release

When it comes to modelling a new football shirt, having David Beckham do the honours is an almost sure fire way to getting big sales.

It has to be with that in mind that Adidas chose the former Man United legend to model the club’s new third shirt – a day before it’s official release.

The wild black and white top could go the way of Arsenal’s ‘bruised banana’ effort and become a classic, or be consigned to the bin along with United’s grey kit from the 1990s.

Beckham’s modelling might just be the advertising master stroke that ensures it will be one of the former.

