Photo: Lionel Messi pictured returning to Barcelona training after clearing up future

Lionel Messi has finally returned to Barcelona training after he cleared up his future following heavy speculation that he could leave the club this summer.

Just a matter of weeks ago it was heavily reported in Spain that the 33-year-old was pushing to leave, but with a dispute over a clause in his contract, he opted to avoid a legal battle with the Catalan giants and resolved the matter by staying for another year.

What will happen next summer is unknown, but for Barcelona fans, they will be delighted to see Messi stay this season and as per the tweet below, the Argentine icon has been spotted returning to training on Monday.

Given all the talk over his future, he has returned later than many of his teammates, but he will now undoubtedly prioritise the club’s success moving forward and show his professionalism to perhaps make what could be his final season at Barcelona a memorable one for the right reasons.

With Ronald Koeman now at the helm, the pair will get the chance to finally work together and get the best out of the team, while it remains to be seen if any reinforcements arrive in the coming weeks to strengthen the squad and give them an improved chance of competing for major trophies in the upcoming campaign.

Barcelona kick-start the new season against Villarreal later this month, and it appears as though Messi will be back to lead their charge as they’ll hope that the issues over the summer can be put behind them for the foreseeable future.