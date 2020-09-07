Arsenal are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in a potential transfer deal for Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon this summer.

The 23-year-old had a fine season on loan at Sevilla in 2019/20, and his future is in the balance this summer as it’s unclear if he’ll go out on loan again, move permanently, or perhaps stay at Real Madrid.

According to the latest on the saga, as per the video below, it sounds like Arsenal and Man Utd are options for Reguilon, while a return to Sevilla could also be on the cards.

However, as per Alvaro Montero, Real Madrid would ask for a buy-back clause for Reguilon, which makes sense given the immense potential he’s shown.

?"Manchester United & Arsenal are the options!" @AlvaroMonteroTV on Sergio Reguilón's future pic.twitter.com/fDrquxKHy1 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 7, 2020

Reguilon could be a useful signing for Arsenal, though it’s not immediately clear why they’d be in the market for a new left-back this summer.

The Gunners brought in the excellent Kieran Tierney last year and also have Bukayo Saka and Sead Kolasinac as backup options for that role.

Man Utd, by contrast, could do with an upgrade on the unconvincing Luke Shaw, with Reguilon looking like he’d clearly help the team improve in that area.