Solskjaer’s strong message to Woodward over sealing Sancho transfer for Manchester United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has sent a strong message to the club’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward over the transfer of Jadon Sancho.

The Borussia Dortmund star’s future has been making headlines all summer, and the latest from Jan Age Fjortoft is that Man Utd have not given up on getting a deal done.

Still, he cites another well-connected Norwegian journalist who claims Solskjaer has been urging United chief Woodward to fix the situation…

It’s claimed Sancho still wants out of Dortmund, so the deal should in theory be within United’s grasp this summer.

The England international would be a superb signing for the Red Devils and it’s understandable that Solskjaer is seemingly eager for the club to strike a deal.

United only just scraped into the top four last season, but it was another year without silverware at Old Trafford and a signing like Sancho to add some spark up front could be crucial to help the club close the gap at the top.

