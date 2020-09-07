Gareth Southgate responds to Mason Greenwood & Phil Foden hotel controversy

England manager Gareth Southgate has sent a clear and firm message to Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden after their foolish behaviour on international duty.

The pair broke COVID-19 regulations to leave their England bubble by bringing two girls back to their hotel room in Iceland.

Southgate was understandably not happy when asked about the incident in his press conference today, confirming that the players are no longer travelling with the England squad to Denmark.

“Unfortunately this morning it was brought to my attention that the two boys have broken the COVID guidelines in terms of our secure bubble – had to decide they couldn’t have interaction with the rest of the team.

“Nothing has happened in the areas we occupy in the hotel. We are still getting the depths of the information. Still getting to grips with the detail. We have spent such a long time getting measures in place and the whole squad followed that to the letter.

“I’m not going into any more details until I’m clear of everything. No-one from outside the hotel has been into the areas we occupy.

“We are very clear that no other members of our party have been in contact with the two players – couldn’t join us for breakfast or training. It is a very serious situation and we have treated it that way.

“I think at the moment I’m trying to take a lot of information in. Obviously they have been naive, we have dealt with it appropriately. I recognise their age but the whole world is dealing with this pandemic.

“I’m a father with children, young adults, I know people get things wrong. I’m not excusing that in this instance.

“These are two boys I don’t know particularly well at the moment so can’t speak in great depth. I have got to try and speak with them later in the appropriate way. They have got responsibilities and they have apologised.

“This is a job like no other in terms of the things you have to deal with. In terms of what is expected, the players who have been with us a longer time know exactly what is expected – whenever people have stepped across that line we have dealt with it appropriately.

“The two boys are going to find themselves in a position where there will be lots of judgement of them from afar. They understand they have got this wrong. Our job is to get on with the game.”