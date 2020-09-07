What Neymar told Thiago Silva about completing transfer to Chelsea

Neymar is reported to have enthusiastically encouraged Thiago Silva to seal a transfer to Chelsea from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Silva and Neymar know each other well from their time together at PSG and with the Brazilian national team, but the veteran defender left the Parc des Princes for a switch to Stamford Bridge last month.

It seems Silva was keen to get Neymar’s opinion on the potential move, with the Telegraph claiming Neymar may have had a positive role in the deal by endorsing the offer to join the Blues.

Frank Lampard certainly seems to be building an exciting project at Chelsea this summer, with Silva joining alongside other big names such as Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech and Ben Chilwell.

Chelsea fans will no doubt be interested in the fact that Neymar clearly felt highly of this potential deal for his former team-mate, though we imagine the prospect of him follow his fellow countryman to west London any time soon is a slim one.