There really is no stopping Erling Haaland it seems.

The young Borussia Dortmund striker led the Norwegian line against Northern Ireland on Monday night in their Nations League fixture, and he capped his appearance with a stunning strike.

No matter the game or the opposition, Haaland always seems to be in the right place at the right time, and even on his weaker foot, he can still find the net from distance.

As the ball fell to him in the ‘D’ on the edge of Northern Ireland’s penalty area, he didn’t need asking twice to smash home a left-footed shot.