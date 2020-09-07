Laura Woods is making quite a name for herself on the talkSPORT Breakfast Show, and she didn’t hold back on Monday when talking about West Ham’s owners.

The east Londoners head into the new season having just sold one of their brightest prospects in Grady Diangana, and Woods believes it’s symptomatic of the culture of the club.

That being the breaking of the promises made to the fans who have to put up with, for example, the selling of the crown jewels in order to cover previous mistakes.

She cited the hiring of Manuel Pellegrini as another one, and the disastrous move to the London Stadium.

It’s hard to disagree.