Agreement close: Barcelona ace edging closer to exit as contacts intensify

Barcelona and Juventus are reportedly moving towards an agreement over the transfer of Luis Suarez to the Turin giants this summer.

The 33-year-old has been a fundamental figure in Barca’s success in recent years, bagging 198 goals and 109 assists in 283 appearances for the club.

However, with changes set to be made this summer after their disastrous campaign last year and with Ronald Koeman now in charge, it appears as though the Uruguayan stalwart could be on his way out of the Camp Nou.

As reported by Sport, Juventus and Barcelona are now looking to finalise an agreement for the veteran striker, with the reigning Serie A champions looking to wrap up a deal as soon as possible.

Further, it’s added that Barcelona want to adjust the economic part of the deal, while Suarez is still working through bureaucratic issues having already agreed on personal terms with the Turin giants.

In turn, it appears as though all parties concerned are intent on pushing a move through, with Juve set to bolster their attacking options with a world-class forward who showed last season that he still has plenty left in his legs, while Barcelona are seemingly looking to start a new cycle and freshen things up in their squad.

Time will tell if things fall into place for a deal to be concluded, but with time on their side as the transfer window is still open for a few more weeks, it would be a surprise at this stage if Suarez didn’t seal a move to Italy this summer.