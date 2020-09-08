All Premier League games in September to be shown live in UK – full guide to televised fixtures

The Premier League have announced that all 28 games in September will be shown live on TV in the UK as they continue to deal with the coronavirus guidelines.

With no developments as of yet on when fans will be allowed to return to stadiums in significant numbers, many will have been concerned about missing games.

SEE MORE: Good news for Liverpool: Klopp gets fitness boost ahead of new season

However, the Premier League has now confirmed that every game in September will be shown on TV, and they will be spread out across Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC and Amazon Prime.

The same arrangement was seen at the end of last season as the country went into lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. While there could be movement in October on the situation regarding fans attending games again, perhaps with much depending on how the situation evolves between now and then.

For now though, a short-term solution has been found.

Sky Sports and BT Sport had already selected 17 matches for the first three rounds of the 2020/21 season, while the remaining 11 will see six go to Sky, three to BT and one each going to BBC and Amazon Prime.

The full televised guide can be found below:

Saturday 12 September

12:30 Fulham v Arsenal (BT Sport)

15:00 Crystal Palace v Southampton (BT Sport)

17:30 Liverpool v Leeds (Sky Sports)

20:00 West Ham v Newcastle (Pick)

Sunday 13 September

14:00 West Brom v Leicester (Sky Sports)

16:30 Spurs v Everton (Sky Sports)

Monday 14 September

18:00 Sheffield Utd v Wolves (Pick)

20:15 Brighton v Chelsea (Sky Sports)

Saturday 19 September

12:30 Everton v West Brom (BT Sport)

15:00 Leeds v Fulham (BT Sport)

17:30 Man Utd v Crystal Palace (Sky Sports)

20:00 Arsenal v West Ham (Sky Sports)

Sunday 20 September

12:00 Southampton v Spurs (BT Sport)

14:00 Newcastle v Brighton (Pick)

16:30 Chelsea v Liverpool (Sky Sports)

19:00 Leicester v Burnley (BBC Sport)

Monday 21 September

18:00 Aston Villa v Sheffield Utd (Pick)

20:15 Wolves v Man City (Sky Sports)

Confirmation of broadcast selections for the final 10 fixtures in September will follow imminently.