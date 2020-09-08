Angelino set to extend RB Leipzig loan with further option to buy included

RB Leipzig and Manchester City have reportedly come to an agreement to extend left-back Angelino’s loan for another year with an option to buy also included.

Angelino, 23, who has come all the way through City’s youth ranks since joining from Deportivo La Coruna in 2013 has spent the second half of last season out on-loan with 2019-20 Champions League semi-finalists RB Leipzig.

The Spaniard thoroughly impressed during time under Julian Nagelsmann after being directly involved in three goals from 13 domestic appearances. Angelino also played a pivotal role in the German side reaching the Champions League semi-finals before knocked out 3-0 by Neymar’s Paris-Saint Germain.

According to Goal journalist Ronan Murphy who claims Leipziger Volkszeitung believe that the 23-year-old full-back is set to extend his stay in Germany after agreeing a second loan spell.

The new loan deal for Angelino to RB Leipzig from Man City has been agreed, according to the Leipziger Volkszeitung. Expected to include a purchase obligation for €20m. #RBL #MCFC — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) September 8, 2020

It is understood that in addition to Angelino’s extended loan, RB Leipzig will also have a €20m future fee to pay to secure the Spaniard on a permanent deal come the end of the 2020-21 season.

Nagelsmann’s men will kick-off their 2020-21 Bundesliga campaign on September 20 when they host domestic rivals Mainz.