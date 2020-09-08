Arsenal have reportedly received a major boost in their pursuit of the transfer of Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey.

The Ghana international may now be more realistically available for the Gunners due to the fact that Atletico apparently have to sell him in order to afford a target of their own in the form of Marc Roca, according to Marca.

Arsenal fans will hope this gives them a realistic shot of finally landing Partey, who we reported as being a prime target for Mikel Arteta earlier in the summer.

The 27-year-old is a top talent who would undoubtedly strengthen this Arsenal side in an area of weakness in Arteta’s squad, but it remains to be seen if they can realistically afford the deal.

Arsenal will surely have to sell midfield flops like Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira in order to fund a move for Partey, but that could be easier said than done.

It is unclear how many clubs will be willing to gamble on these players after their lack of impact at the Emirates Stadium.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus pandemic has undoubtedly made it harder for many clubs to spend big this summer, with Arsenal rarely among the most ambitious spenders even at the best of times.