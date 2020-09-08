Arteta ready to block Arsenal star’s transfer away after impressive pre-season

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly ready to make a U-turn on the future of Rob Holding after his impressive form in pre-season training.

The 24-year-old has only had a bit-part role at the Emirates Stadium in recent times, with fitness issues delaying his progress after he initially arrived as a bright prospect for the future.

Arsenal had been in talks about letting Holding leave for Newcastle, but it seems Arteta is now ready to pull the plug on that move after being wowed by Holding’s improvement, according to the Daily Mail.

Gunners fans will be pleased to see Holding doing well, while it’s also encouraging that Arteta is prepared to give his stars a second chance if they deserve it.

This has seemingly been the case with Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who started off out of favour under the Spanish tactician before becoming a key figure in the club’s FA Cup and Community Shield victories.

If Holding can continue to impress, it could be of huge benefit to Arsenal if it means the likes of Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis Papastathopoulos see less playing time.

Defence has been a problem area for AFC, but they also look stronger with the arrivals of Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba.