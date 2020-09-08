Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin has announced he’s become a shareholder for League Two club Forest Green Rovers.

Forest Green became the world’s first vegan football club in 2015, and Bellerin is well known for speaking out on the benefits of a plant-based diet.

See below as Bellerin explained his new venture to The Athletic…

Bellerin is a fine footballer, but clearly has passion for plenty of things off the pitch as well.

Alongside his vegan and environmental activism, Bellerin has also ventured into fashion and one imagines the 25-year-old could now be an influential figure behind an exciting story at Forest Green.