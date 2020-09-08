Arsenal transfer news: Exit touted as interested club step up interest in ace after €24m offer

Arsenal have reportedly seen Torino step up their pursuit of Lucas Torreira as an exit for the combative midfielder continues to be touted this summer.

The 24-year-old joined the Gunners in 2018 and has gone on to make 89 appearances for the club since as he has established himself as a key figure.

However, speculation over his future refuses to go away as he is once again making headlines with regards to an exit from Arsenal and a return to Italy.

As noted by Calciomercato, it’s suggested that Torino are accelerating their pursuit of the Uruguayan international and want to sign him this summer having already made a touted €24m offer to Arsenal.

It’s added that the player himself would be open to such a switch as he would welcome the idea of another stint in Serie A, while a move specifically to Torino would see him reunite with former boss Marco Giampaolo after their stint together at Sampdoria.

In turn, it appears as though for Arsenal fans wanting Torreira to stay at the club beyond this summer, they could be set for disappointing news as the report above certainly suggests that an exit could well be on the cards before the transfer window closes.

However, no agreement has yet been reached, and so it also depends on whether or not Mikel Arteta is happy to approve of a sale if he feels as though he has enough quality and depth in his midfield without having to keep Torreira in the squad.