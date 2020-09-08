Aston Villa have reportedly launched a second bid for Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez as they edge closer to a deal.

It looks like a move could now be that little bit closer as The Athletic report Villa have made a new offer closer to Arsenal’s £20million asking price for the Argentine shot-stopper.

Martinez has impressed for Arsenal in recent times, looking a very capable backup for the injured Bernd Leno and perhaps even a genuine contender to keep the number one spot once the German is back from his spell on the sidelines.

It may be, however, that Arsenal decide to cash in on Martinez at this point, with the Gunners perhaps in need of raising money through player sales in order to fund signings for other areas of their squad.

Mikel Arteta will surely want to improve this side after last season’s hugely disappointing 8th place finish, and letting Martinez go could be a way to make some decent money.

If that could then fund a move for a new midfielder or attacking player that would surely be solid business from the north London giants, even if Martinez has become something of a fan-favourite.

The 28-year-old was superb for Arsenal in their FA Cup run last season, putting in big-game performances in the semi-final and final wins over Manchester City and Chelsea, respectively.