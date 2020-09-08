Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin names the Manchester United star he has “so much respect” for

Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin has spoken out about the respect he has for Manchester United star Marcus Rashford after his inspirational campaigning to end child hunger this summer.

The England international has done brilliantly to get the UK government to backtrack on their plans to end free school meals over the summer holidays for some of the most disadvantaged kids in the country.

Rashford continues to campaign on this issue as it’s clearly something close to his heart, with the 22-year-old openly talking about how much he depended on such support when he was growing up.

Bellerin is making a name for himself as something of an activist as well, having today announced he’s become a shareholder at Forest Green Rovers – the world’s first vegan and carbon neutral football club.

It’s unsurprising that the Spaniard clearly appreciates what Rashford is doing as well, as he spoke to The Athletic about how good it is to see footballers using their positions of privilege to make a real difference in the world.

“Marcus is a clear example of someone who went through that when he was young and was like, ‘No, I don’t want that to happen anymore’,” Bellerin told The Athletic. “He has the platform, he has the money.

“He is the clear example of what a football player, an athlete, a celebrity — whatever you want to call it — can do when you have passion and the drive to change the world.

“If you change one family’s life, you’ve changed the world. If you make life better for three people, that’s crazy. The fact he’s been able to do that for many millions across the UK… I have so much respect for what he did.”