Arsenal kick-start the new Premier League season this weekend, but Mikel Arteta has yet to communicate a decision to his two goalkeepers over who is his starter.

The Gunners face Fulham in the early kick-off on Saturday, as they look to build on their FA Cup success from last season and push on to try and compete at the top level.

SEE MORE: Arteta ready to block Arsenal star’s transfer away after impressive pre-season

While they’ve added reinforcements to strengthen the squad to give them a better chance of competing across multiple fronts, Arteta still faces a key decision over who starts between the posts.

As noted by The Mirror, the Spaniard has yet to communicate to Bernd Leno and Emiliano Martinez who will be his starter against Fulham this weekend, despite the fact that the game is edging ever closer.

On one hand, it could keep the pair sharp in training in the final few days before the campaign gets underway as they know it’s still up in the air, although it could also be argued that it would allow the player who gets the nod to settle before the big game and prepare himself to be in the starting XI.

Leno is back after injury and will undoubtedly expect to be reinstated, but Martinez certainly impressed in his absence last season and so he will hope that he earns the spot in the line-up on his recent form.

It’s added that if Martinez is snubbed, that could raise question marks over his future at the Emirates as he’ll want to secure regular football, and so the knock-on effect of the decision could be significant for Arsenal and Arteta.

Whoever starts though, the Arsenal faithful will hope that the team can get all three points to start the new campaign on a positive note.