Video: Rumoured Chelsea transfer target says “even my kids chuckled” at Blues links

Posted by

Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster has laughed off surprise transfer links with Chelsea after being asked about them on Sky Sports News.

See below as Foster is quizzed about a possible move to Chelsea this summer, following the Sun claiming the 37-year-old was being considered by Frank Lampard…

It’s safe to say there doesn’t seem to be much to this one, even if the Blues could have done with the experienced ex-England international as a backup player.

Rob Green served a similar role at Stamford Bridge recently, and Foster could have been a similarly strong option for the club in that department.

