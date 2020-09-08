Blow for Real Madrid as injury complicates exit for ace eyed by Chelsea and Man Utd

Real Madrid defender Sergio Reguilon’s potential exit from the club could now be delayed after he sustained an injury which is likely to push back a departure.

The 23-year-old impressed during his loan spell with Sevilla last season, and that may have led some to believe that he could get a chance to prove his worth at the Bernabeu.

SEE MORE: Sergio Reguilon to Manchester United transfer could hinge on agreement over key clause

However, with Marcelo and Ferland Mendy already battling for the left-back spot, it doesn’t appear as though he’s going to get the opportunities and regular playing time that he’ll be craving after his positive season last year, and so another exit could be on the cards in the coming weeks.

According to AS though, that process could now be delayed as Reguilon has picked up an injury while on international duty, and that could now push back a departure as Real Madrid consider their options with regards to the formula of any sale.

Further, it’s a blow for Zinedine Zidane as it could now delay his own plans in the transfer market if he was looking to offload players first and then make moves to bring in new faces.

It’s added in the report that interest in Reguilon isn’t short, as the likes of Chelsea and Man Utd have been paired with a swoop for him, as well as Premier League rivals Tottenham.

In turn, the expectation will be that he’ll still likely move on once he’s fully fit and has recovered from the ankle knock, but it could just put everything on hold for now as the clubs in question will undoubtedly want that injury to heal before they carry out the necessary medicals and checks to edge closer to signing him.