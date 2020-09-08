Chelsea close in on Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy

Chelsea are reportedly closing in on securing their seventh signing of this summer’s transfer window after The Guardian claim the Blues’ are edging closer to completing an £25m deal including add-ons for the Senegalese keeper.

Mendy, 28, joined Rennes from domestic rivals Stade Reims last summer and has gone onto make 34 first-team appearances for the Ligue 1 side.

It is understood that Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is keen to bolster his goalkeeping options after losing faith in record £71.6m signing Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletic Bilbao two-years ago.

According to The Guardian Chelsea are edging closer to securing Mendy from Rennes despite already spending upwards of £200m during this summer’s transfer window.

Chelsea have already added the likes of Kai Havertz (£72m), Timo Werner (£47.7m), Ben Chilwell (£45.18m), Hakim Ziyech (£36m), Malang Sarr (free) and Thiago Silva (free) to their ranks, as per TransferMarkt and Mendy looks to be the latest name to be added to the list.

The report claims that Chelsea had a previous offer of £14.2m rejected and have since had to increase their offer to £25m including add-ons in an attempt to land the highly-rated goalkeeper.