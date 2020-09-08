Chelsea are reportedly refusing to budge on their €30million valuation of French midfield flop Tiemoue Bakayoko this summer.

AC Milan are said to be chasing a deal for Bakayoko, who has been on loan at the San Siro in the past, but it’s suggested that talks may have hit a bit of a standstill as the two clubs disagree over a fee, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Chelsea could do with offloading players after a busy transfer window so far, with the Blues spending big on some exciting new additions such as Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Ben Chilwell.

Bakayoko seems an obvious candidate for the exit door after his lack of impact at Stamford Bridge, and it will be interesting to see if some compromise can be struck between Chelsea and Milan in the near future.

Most CFC fans will surely just hope to see Bakayoko leave, as the club surely can’t be in a position to hang on to him and keep him on their wage bill for another year.

The 26-year-old has struggled to settle in England but previously looked a top talent at Monaco, so Chelsea are well within their rights to still ask for big money for the player.