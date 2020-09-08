Menu

Move close: Premier League side in pole position to sign Chelsea star on loan

Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori is reportedly closing in on a season-long loan move to Everton this summer.

The England international has shown some promise during his time at Stamford Bridge, but it seems Frank Lampard doesn’t see him as being a regular starter any time soon.

ESPN claim that Tomori is now expected to move to Everton temporarily, having also attracted interest from other clubs after barely featuring in the latter part of last season.

This is despite the 22-year-old initially doing well under Lampard, both at Chelsea earlier in the 2019/20 campaign, and previously when they were together at Derby County.

Tomori will probably benefit from spending time at Everton, where he can enjoy more regular minutes of Premier League action to perhaps prepare him for becoming a regular at Chelsea in the future.

The Blues have signed Thiago Silva this summer so there will only be added competition for places at CFC in the season ahead.

