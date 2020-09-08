Classy Jordan Henderson sends message to Kevin De Bruyne after he wins PFA award

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has sent a classy message to congratulate Kevin De Bruyne after the Man City ace was named PFA Players’ Player of the Year.

The City ace was in stellar form again last season despite Pep Guardiola’s men falling short of their objectives, as the Belgian international was the driving force and a classy presence in the heart of the side.

While there were several other top options to win, including Henderson himself, the Liverpool star took it well and sent the message below to his rival on Twitter to show his class.

Unsurprisingly, he sparked a positive reaction from his followers and fans alike, and it was a nice touch as De Bruyne will no doubt appreciate the gesture too.

Nevertheless, the pair will return to normal service this weekend and beyond as the new Premier League campaigns gets underway, and they will certainly be crucial to their respective clubs in their bids to enjoy further success over the next nine months or so.