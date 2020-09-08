Deal imminent: Man Utd to complete signing of starlet from La Liga giants

Man Utd have reportedly completed the signing of Atletico Madrid youngster Alejandro Garnacho as they add another top talent for the future to their ranks.

The Red Devils have been busy bolstering their youth set-up with new talent this summer, and it appears as though that recruitment drive has continued this week.

As reported by Football Espana, via Marca, Man Utd are said to have completed a deal for the 16-year-old, as he has decided to join the Premier League giants ahead of Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid, although there hasn’t been official confirmation of the deal from the club yet.

It’s added that Garnacho had emerged as one of the top prospects from Atleti’s youth system and they would undoubtedly have hoped to secure his long-term future, but it would appear as though he is heading for a new challenge in Manchester where he will look to make a big impression at youth level.

Time will tell whether or not he is able to kick on and knock on the door for the senior side in the coming years, but Man Utd have evidently seen something in him to give them the belief that he was worth the move.

It comes after United moved to sign Marc Jurado and Alvaro Fernandez last month, and so clearly it’s a priority for the club to strengthen their youth system and bring through players who could have big futures ahead of them.

They’ll hope that Garnacho can follow that path, assuming that a deal now goes through as touted in the report above.