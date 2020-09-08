Menu

Video: Sickening clash of heads between Ings and Trippier in England training

There was a sickening clash of heads between England duo Danny Ings and Kieran Trippier in training.

Thankfully both players are alright, but required attention after bumping into each other and falling to the ground during this training drill in the video below…

As noted by Sky Sports News, the pair will be fit for selection for Gareth Southgate’s side as they take on Denmark in their Nations League match tonight.

Scenes like this are never nice to see, however, so it’s good news that it doesn’t seem to have done them any damage.

