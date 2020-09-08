Real Madrid are reportedly hoping to offload Gareth Bale to Manchester United as they look for buyers in this summer’s transfer window.

Bale is no longer a regular in Zinedine Zidane’s starting XI and has looked likely to be heading for the exit door for some time now, but without much success in finding a move so far.

The latest on the Wales international’s future is that his former club Tottenham are admirers of his but cannot afford a deal, with Real hoping Man Utd could show an interest, according to Marca.

It’s not clear, however, that the Red Devils actually will show an interest in Bale this summer, and it would probably be pretty surprising overall.

At his peak, Bale would have been a fine fit at Old Trafford, but the signing would now surely represent a big gamble and potentially a major step backwards.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is building an exciting young team and needs to stick to that vision instead of going back to signing superstars who aren’t really likely to fit into the team.

Bale still has great ability, but at this stage it seems more likely he’d end up being another Alexis Sanchez at United.

An emotional return to Spurs might have been a better fit, but it’s perhaps unsurprising he’s currently unaffordable to the north London side, who are also pretty well stocked in the attacking midfield department anyway.