Good news for Liverpool: Klopp gets fitness boost ahead of new season

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been handed a boost as it’s reported that captain Jordan Henderson is back in training just days before the new Premier League season starts.

The Merseyside giants begin the defence of their title against Leeds Utd at Anfield in the evening kick-off on Saturday, and they’ll be desperate to make a positive start to pick up from where they left off.

In order to have the best possible chance of doing that, Klopp will hope that he has as close to a fully-fit squad at his disposal as possible, and it appears as though he’ll be handed a fitness boost by a key figure.

As reported by the Mirror, Henderson has returned to training and is seemingly stepping up his push to return to action after recovering from injury.

Given he hasn’t featured in pre-season, it seems highly unlikely that he’ll be rushed back this weekend into the Liverpool starting line-up, but should he come through unscathed in training this week, he will perhaps be available as an option off the bench as he looks to build his match fitness back up.

Henderson has firmly established himself as an influential figure in the heart of the side in midfield, as demonstrated with his form last season to guide them to a Premier League title.

With that in mind, Liverpool will no doubt be desperate to see him return to the field as soon as possible, and by returning to training this week, it appears as though he is certainly on the right path and could be involved as the new campaign is set to get underway this weekend.