Video: Souness fires warning to Liverpool over transfers as he tips Man City to close the gap

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has fired a warning to his old club over their transfer strategy this summer.

The Reds have had a quiet window and surely need to keep on strengthening from a good position, as many top clubs have done in the past.

Souness has warned Liverpool that their current strategy will probably see Manchester City give them more of a challenge in the Premier League title race this time, even if he thinks Jurgen Klopp’s men are still the favourites…

?"I would have liked them to go and spend a few quid, but I still see them as favourites!" Graeme Souness on Liverpool's transfers pic.twitter.com/NvaljoiFZf — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 8, 2020

Souness speaks a lot of sense and many LFC fans will surely share his frustrations here as the best clubs always need to show ambition.

It’s not easy to see precisely where Liverpool need to improve, but it’s always better to be prepared in case of injuries or the loss of form from a star player.