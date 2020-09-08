Menu

Video: Souness fires warning to Liverpool over transfers as he tips Man City to close the gap

Liverpool FC Manchester City
Posted by

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has fired a warning to his old club over their transfer strategy this summer.

The Reds have had a quiet window and surely need to keep on strengthening from a good position, as many top clubs have done in the past.

MORE: Liverpool given boost over potential €30million transfer after two key developments

Souness has warned Liverpool that their current strategy will probably see Manchester City give them more of a challenge in the Premier League title race this time, even if he thinks Jurgen Klopp’s men are still the favourites…

More Stories / Latest News
(Photos) Arsenal new third kit leaked with bold new design from Adidas
Sergio Reguilon to Manchester United transfer could hinge on agreement over key clause
Liverpool and clubs at stalemate over potential £20million transfer

Souness speaks a lot of sense and many LFC fans will surely share his frustrations here as the best clubs always need to show ambition.

It’s not easy to see precisely where Liverpool need to improve, but it’s always better to be prepared in case of injuries or the loss of form from a star player.

More Stories Graeme Souness Jurgen Klopp Pep Guardiola

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.