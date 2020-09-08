Three Premier League clubs are reportedly interested in a move for Rhian Brewster as it looks like he could seal a transfer away from Liverpool this summer.

It looks increasingly like Brewster could be allowed to leave Anfield, according to the Telegraph, sparking interest from Sheffield United, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa.

Brewster has long looked an impressive young player coming through at Liverpool, but there’s no doubt he faces an uphill battle to get into Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are not going to give up their places easily, and there’s also Divock Origi as a fairly reliable option from the bench.

It is therefore unsurprising to see the Telegraph suggest Brewster could well be leaving Liverpool, and any one of those teams would do well to snap up the youngster.

Reds fans may be disappointed to see a top prospect leave before being given much of an opportunity to show what he can do, but they also couldn’t begrudge him for wanting to play week in, week out in the Premier League.