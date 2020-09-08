Liverpool and clubs at stalemate over potential £20million transfer

Liverpool are reportedly unwilling to lower their asking price for Harry Wilson this summer as a number of Premier League clubs eye a transfer.

However, according to the Daily Mirror, they are also unwilling to pay the £20million fee Liverpool want for Wilson, with the potential for a move at an apparent stalemate.

The Reds could do with making some money from player sales this summer, with £20m a decent amount that could go towards helping fund the signing of Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara, who has been linked with the club by Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below…

Thiago will NOT be present @ Bayern training center for medical tests. Key days are coming.

Liverpool are still pushing to get him but Bayern want €30m… and Koeman insists to have Wijnaldum as new Barça signing more than Thiago (appreciated by part of the board). ? #LFC #FCB https://t.co/9atHfHYPVa — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 8, 2020

CaughtOffside have previously been told of a long list of suitors in England and abroad being interested in Wilson, but it remains to be seen if the deadlock can be broken on a move for the Wales international.

Liverpool have sent the 23-year-old out on loan a few times now, with the player impressing at Derby County and Bournemouth in the past.

£20m does, however, perhaps seem a bit much for a relatively unproven player, even if he clearly has talent.

The Mirror name Leeds, Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Southampton as the teams keen on signing Wilson this summer.