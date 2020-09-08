Man City and Barcelona stall on talks for Sergi Roberto

Manchester City and Barcelona have reportedly failed to re-open talks for versatile midfielder Sergi Roberto.

Roberto, 28, joined Barcelona’s youth team all the way back in 2006 and has since gone onto make 284 senior first-team appearances in all competitions for the Catalonian side.

Arguably, the Spaniard’s best moment came when he scored the winning goal against Paris-Saint Germain in the 2017 Champions League round of 16 knock-out tie which saw Barcelona secure a 6-5 aggregate victory.

Roberto’s Barcelona future was subject to speculation after Don Balon reported that Pep Guardiola is prepared to offer £27m for his services.

However, according to journalist Miguel Rico who wrote on today’s back-page of Mundo Deportivo, City are now not expected to make a move for the Spanish midfielder.

The report states that the two clubs had agreed to open talks for the midfielder once their respective Champions League campaigns had been concluded.

Despite the European competition ending over two weeks ago, no talks have yet to begin and the midfielder is now understood to opt against a move to City.

Rico states that new Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman is delighted with the first impressions Roberto has made which has sparked suggestions the 28-year-old could be in-line for an important role under his new Dutch boss.