Manchester City are being strongly linked with moves for two big-name centre-backs based in La Liga.

According to Sport, Pep Guardiola’s side could be ready to make a significant investment in either one of Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez, or Diego Carlos of Sevilla.

It remains to be seen who City will prioritise, but the report suggests those two are now the Premier League giants’ main targets over Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly.

Gimenez and Carlos have both looked rock solid and should adapt well to the Premier League if they do end up moving to the Etihad Stadium.

City could do with a signing of this type as a long-term replacement for Vincent Kompany, who was badly missed last season after his departure at the end of 2018/19.

Atletico won’t want to sell Gimenez after his contribution to the club for a number of years now, but both they and Sevilla have a habit of losing their best players to bigger clubs.