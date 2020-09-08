Manchester United legend Gary Neville has provided an encouraging update on the club’s transfer plans.

Speaking on the Webby & O’Neill channel on YouTube, Neville made it clear that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to keep on strengthening after the recent signing of Donny van de Beek from Ajax.

The Netherlands international has been a top performer in recent times and looks an exciting addition to this United squad, though it’s admittedly a bit of a puzzling move due to the other big-name options the club already has in that area.

Neville gets the feeling the board are working on further signings but are just struggling to get them over the line at the moment.

In what could be taken as a message to Solskjaer and co., however, the former Red Devils right-back suggested they still need to make three or four more signings, including a forward and a left-back.

“I think the left-back area is important because Luke [Shaw] has had injury problems,” Neville said in the interview.

“I think centre-back is critical and I do think at least one forward is important. I still think we need three or four signings.

“I’ve got a feeling they [the Manchester United board] are on it and are just not getting them over the line quite as quickly as they’d want.”

He added: “I’m positive generally about United, but getting those players over the line is critical.”