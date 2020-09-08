Video: Ajax fans gather to give amazing farewell to Manchester United new-boy Donny van de Beek

Loads of Ajax fans gathered to bid a classy farewell to Donny van de Beek following his recent transfer to Manchester United.

The midfielder was in action for the Dutch national team against Italy in the Nations League last night, and this gave some Ajax fans the chance to say one final goodbye to their departing star…

Ajax fans came to say goodbye to Donny van de Beek after the Netherlands game last night ? #MUFC [@ajaxlife] pic.twitter.com/dtaYNN4obP — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) September 8, 2020

After the Holland game last night, a restricted number of Ajax fans went to say farewell to DvdB – with a banner saying ‘Donny one of us’. pic.twitter.com/vExBLApEDr — Andy Mitten (@AndyMitten) September 8, 2020

It’s heartwarming to see a player leave and still be treated so well by supporters, with Van de Beek clearly making a great impression during his time with Ajax.

Man Utd fans can hope they’ll grow to love him just as much by the time he’s spent a few years at the club.