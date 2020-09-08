Menu

Manchester United still in Jadon Sancho transfer talks and could chase three other signings

Manchester United are reportedly still in talks over a potential transfer deal for Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

As well as that, they could chase three other signings to bolster their squad, with a striker, a left-back, and a centre-back also on their agenda, according to the Manchester Evening News.

United fans would surely be happy with signings in those areas, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer squad still in need of strengthening ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

So far, the Red Devils have only brought in Donny van de Beek from Ajax, but he arrives in a position the club were already pretty strong in.

Sancho has been a joy to watch in his time with Dortmund and would be a fine purchase for Man Utd or any other top side, providing a major upgrade on the likes of Jesse Lingard and Daniel James in the wide attacking midfield area.

jadon sancho

A new striker could also be useful due to a lack of depth up front, with loan signing Odion Ighalo only at Old Trafford until January.

Defence also makes sense as a priority as MUFC could surely find a better left-back than Luke Shaw, while Harry Maguire needs a more solid central defensive partner than Victor Lindelof.

