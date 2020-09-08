Menu

(Photos) Manchester United’s controversial new third kit and how it’s gone down with players and some fans

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United have officially released their new third kit, and it’s a pretty bold design that’s proving controversial so far.

Perhaps fans will get used to it, but at the moment most Red Devils supporters on Twitter seem to absolutely hate the black and white stripes.

MORE: Forgotten Manchester United ace impresses Solskjaer with special efforts in training

See below for some images of the rather unusual new design…

More Stories / Latest News
Second bid made: Club closer to meeting Arsenal’s asking price for transfer of first-teamer
Forgotten Manchester United ace impresses Solskjaer with special efforts in training
Video: Arsenal star Hector Bellerin announces he’s become shareholder for world’s first vegan football club

According to the Manchester Evening News, this kit has actually gone down well with Man Utd players, but that’s certainly not the case with most of their fans.

Here’s an idea of some of the reaction to the release of this kit today…

More Stories Bruno Fernandes Marcus Rashford

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.