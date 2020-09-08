Forgotten Manchester United ace impresses Solskjaer with special efforts in training

Manchester United fans may be surprised to hear that Marcos Rojo has reportedly impressed manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with double training sessions since his return from loan.

Despite this impressive effort from Rojo, it still looks like the Argentine’s long-term Old Trafford future still remains in some doubt this summer, according to ESPN.

Rojo will no doubt hope there’s a chance he can turn things around for himself at Man Utd, but it is surely a long way back into the starting XI for him after his lack of impact in recent times.

The 30-year-old also failed to impress on loan at Estudiantes in the second half of last season, so it would take some turnaround from him to emerge as a genuine solution for Solskjaer in defence.

United could do with strengthening in defence in the near future, with Harry Maguire’s form suffering for not having a better partner alongside him at the back last term.

The answer, however, is surely to make a move in the transfer market, even if Rojo is currently looking good in training.