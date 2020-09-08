Juventus reportedly face competition from Man Utd as both are said to have focused their attention on Porto full-back Alex Telles this summer.

The Red Devils have both Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams in that role, but boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is seemingly not entirely happy with his options as per speculation.

As reported by Calciomercato, Juventus are said to be keen on Telles as they eye reinforcements in the left-back position themselves, and it’s noted how Man Utd have already been heavily linked with a swoop for the Brazilian international.

Further, it’s even suggested that Telles is Solskjaer’s top option ahead of Real Madrid’s Sergio Reguilon, and so it would appear that if United are adamant about signing him, they will have to now fend off Juventus in the race for his signature.

Telles enjoyed a fine season last year for Porto as he impressed defensively while also contributing 13 goals and 12 assists in 49 games as his attacking play was a key dynamic for the Portuguese giants.

In turn, it’s no real surprise that he has reportedly attracted attention from elsewhere, and he certainly has two top options on the table based on the report above if Man Utd and Juve are both looking to snap him up.

Time will tell which option he goes with, while naturally a lot still depends on the ability of the clubs to reach an agreement on a transfer fee before the situation can develop further.