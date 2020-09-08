Manchester United star Mason Greenwood breaks silence over England controversy

Manchester United star Mason Greenwood has finally broken his silence on the controversy that saw him axed from the England squad in the last few days.

The 18-year-old is a hugely exciting young talent and more than earned his call-up to the senior England side as he made his debut for Gareth Southgate’s men in the recent win over Iceland.

However, since then Greenwood was found to have broken COVID-19 regulations by leaving the squad bubble and he’s now come out to apologise with a statement on Man Utd’s official site.

“Having now had the chance to reflect on what’s happened, I can only apologise to everyone for the embarrassment I have caused,” he said.

“It was irresponsible of me to break the COVID-19 protocols which are in place to protect players, staff and the public.

“In particular, I want to apologise to Gareth Southgate, for letting him down, when he had shown great trust in me.

“Playing for England was one of the proudest moments in my life and I only have myself to blame for this huge mistake.

“I promise my family, the fans, Manchester United and England that this is a lesson I will learn from.”

Greenwood clearly seems to have learned from the incident and has admitted to have caused embarrassment to himself and those around him.

United fans will hope this whole episode doesn’t majorly affect how Greenwood plays on the pitch in the season ahead, as he looks like he has the potential to be a hugely important part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Having come up through the United academy, the teenager managed an impressive 17 goals in all competitions in a superb breakthrough season in 2019/20.