One out, one in: Arsenal could be set for key reshuffle if £20m-rated star leaves

Arsenal have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Alphonse Areola on loan as Emiliano Martinez could be edging closer to an exit.

The Argentine shot-stopper impressed for the Gunners at the end of last season while Bernd Leno was sidelined due to injury, and he will undoubtedly hope to keep his place in the starting line-up moving forward.

SEE MORE: Arsenal transfer news: Exit touted as interested club step up interest in ace after €24m offer

However, with the German international now recovered and back fighting for his place, Martinez may well consider his options if he is relegated back to the bench.

According to the Mirror, Arsenal may have found a solution as it’s suggested that Areola has been proposed to the Premier League giants on a season-long loan deal from PSG, while it’s added that Aston Villa have made a second big for Martinez and it could be close to his £20m valuation.

If the Gunners decide to take up that option of adding Areola to their ranks then that could potentially pave the way for Martinez to move on if he’s pushed back down the pecking order behind Leno and wishes to move on.

With just days to go before the start of the new season, the Gunners will perhaps drop a major hint over how the situation plays out with who starts against Fulham this weekend, and if Martinez is back on the bench and makes way for Leno, then perhaps there will be a reshuffle in that department at the Emirates before the transfer window closes.