Sergio Reguilon to Manchester United transfer could hinge on agreement over key clause

Manchester United FC
Manchester United could reportedly struggle to get a transfer deal done for Sergio Reguilon due to Real Madrid insisting on a buy-back clause being included as part of the deal.

The Red Devils are alongside Sevilla in chasing the signing of Reguilon, who has shone in recent times in La Liga to look like one of the finest young full-backs in the game.

Reguilon may not be guaranteed a place at Real Madrid any time soon, but looked the real deal on loan at Sevilla last term.

Man Utd and Sevilla are now being linked with him, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side may well miss out due to being unwilling to agree on Madrid having the option to re-sign him, according to the tweet below from COPE…

This is certainly a tricky issue for United, who should do what they can to get an upgrade on Luke Shaw at left-back this summer, even if it means some sacrifices.

However, they will obviously be keen to avoid bringing Reguilon in, seeing him improve a lot and then Real being able to re-sign him with ease.

