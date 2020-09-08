Talks held: Chelsea ace could join Premier League side on loan deal as exit touted

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi could be set for another loan move to Crystal Palace as the two clubs are reportedly in talks over a move.

It’s been a busy summer for the Blues as they have officially announced the arrivals of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech to add serious firepower to Frank Lampard’s squad.

SEE MORE: Move close: Premier League side in pole position to sign Chelsea star on loan

In turn, with the likes of Tammy Abraham, Olivier Giroud and Batshuayi all still at Stamford Bridge too, that is an overload of attacking options for the Chelsea boss and it would arguably make sense to trim the squad where possible now to also balance the books as much as possible.

As reported by Sky Sports, Batshuayi could be the first to go as it’s noted that talks are underway between Chelsea and Palace over a season-long loan deal, while the Belgian international is tipped to sign a contract extension before he leaves as his current deal expires in 2021.

That seemingly makes sense for all parties as Chelsea protect themselves from losing him for nothing next summer, while Batshuayi gets a chance to secure regular football and Palace bolster their attack.

Further, the 26-year-old knows Selhurst Park well having previously been on loan with the Eagles in the 2018/19 campaign.

It hasn’t worked out for Batshuayi at Chelsea as he’s scored 25 goals in 77 appearances for the club across three seasons as he has consistently struggled to cement his place in the starting line-up.

With that additional competition for places noted above, it seems inevitable that he will slide further down the pecking order and so an exit would arguably be the smart move at this stage of his career to ensure he can prove his worth for Palace instead.