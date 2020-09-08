Talks held: Juventus looking to secure contract renewal for influential ace

Juventus have reportedly held talks with Paulo Dybala’s representatives as they look to reach an agreement on a contract renewal with the Argentine ace.

The 26-year-old has been a fundamental part of the success of the Turin giants in recent years, bagging 95 goals and 38 assists in 228 appearances for the club.

He was influential again last season as they landed their ninth consecutive Serie A title, and he’ll hope to remain as important under new boss Andrea Pirlo moving forward.

As noted by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, Juventus are seemingly keen to ensure that their partnership continues for the foreseeable future as talks have been held over a contract renewal.

It’s added that the Argentine international wants more than €10m net to put pen to paper on a new deal, but Juventus may look to structure their offer in such a way where bonuses get him up to that salary.

Time will tell whether or not that will be considered acceptable by Dybala and if the two parties can reach a compromise on terms, but the mere fact that they are holding discussions over an extension will surely be seen as a positive sign in itself.

Pirlo will look to a number of the current experienced stars in his squad to help lead the way in his first season in charge, with Dybala joining the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo in being a senior player in the attacking third.

With his current contract set to expire in 2022, there is perhaps not a real rush to agree on new terms, but to avoid entering the last 12 months of his deal and thus question marks being raised over his future, Juventus appear to be keen to reach a new agreement this summer to take away the distraction.