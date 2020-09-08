Menu

Liverpool given boost over potential €30million transfer after two key developments

Liverpool reportedly look to have been given a major boost in their pursuit of the transfer of Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara.

This saga has dragged on for some time now, but it’s now suggested that key developments are taking place and that things could soon move along.

MORE: Premier League trio on alert as Liverpool ace looks likely to clinch transfer away from Anfield

This is according to the reliable Fabrizio Romano, who has tweeted an update on the Alcantara situation.

As per his tweet below, the Spain international will not be showing up for latest medical tests with Bayern, while Barcelona’s potential interest in re-signing him has been played down as Romano claims that new Barca boss Ronald Koeman would rather sign Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum…

All in all, this sounds promising for the Reds, who could raise the funds needed for Alcantara by allowing Wijnaldum to complete a move to Barcelona.

Although the Netherlands international has been a star performer for Jurgen Klopp’s side in recent times, it could be argued that he’s a little too similar to the club’s other players in that department.

Alcantara could give LFC something a bit different and add a new dimension to a side who were already close to unplayable for most of last season.

Thiago Alcantara could give Liverpool something different in midfield

