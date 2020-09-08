Liverpool reportedly look to have been given a major boost in their pursuit of the transfer of Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara.

This saga has dragged on for some time now, but it’s now suggested that key developments are taking place and that things could soon move along.

This is according to the reliable Fabrizio Romano, who has tweeted an update on the Alcantara situation.

As per his tweet below, the Spain international will not be showing up for latest medical tests with Bayern, while Barcelona’s potential interest in re-signing him has been played down as Romano claims that new Barca boss Ronald Koeman would rather sign Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum…

Thiago will NOT be present @ Bayern training center for medical tests. Key days are coming.

Liverpool are still pushing to get him but Bayern want €30m… and Koeman insists to have Wijnaldum as new Barça signing more than Thiago (appreciated by part of the board). ? #LFC #FCB https://t.co/9atHfHYPVa — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 8, 2020

All in all, this sounds promising for the Reds, who could raise the funds needed for Alcantara by allowing Wijnaldum to complete a move to Barcelona.

Although the Netherlands international has been a star performer for Jurgen Klopp’s side in recent times, it could be argued that he’s a little too similar to the club’s other players in that department.

Alcantara could give LFC something a bit different and add a new dimension to a side who were already close to unplayable for most of last season.