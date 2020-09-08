Video: Anthony Martial decisive for France as he leads turnaround vs Croatia

Anthony Martial was at the heart of France’s comeback against Croatia in their UEFA Nations League clash on Tuesday night as the Man Utd star was involved in both of their opening goals.

Dejan Lovren had put the visitors ahead early on, but Antoine Griezmann and Martial himself turned things around before Croatia pegged their rivals back again.

France retook the lead not long after in a thrilling contest, but Man Utd fans will undoubtedly be particularly pleased with the impact made by their frontman Martial.

As seen in the first video below, he was decisive in the build-up to the opening goal as he put on the assist for Griezmann, before he then scored himself, albeit it was later put down as an own goal from the goalkeeper.

Martial will no doubt be claiming it though, and with the Premier League season set to get underway soon for the Red Devils, they’ll be delighted seeing him produce the goods in front of goal for his country.